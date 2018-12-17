Iain Henderson to miss Six Nations matches with thumb injury

Iain Henderson is set to miss Ireland’s first three games of the Six Nations after undergoing surgery on Monday for a torn ligament in a thumb.

The secondrow played the full 80 minutes of Ulster’s 30-15 victory over Scarlets in last Friday night’s Champions Cup in Belfast, scoring a try in the bonus-point win over the Welsh side.

The 26-year-old is expected to be out for 10 weeks, which would rule him out of Ulster’s festive interpros and final two European pool games and also Ireland’s Six Nations encounters at home to England on Saturday February 2nd and away to Scotland on February 9th.

Henderson could come back into contention for the trip to Rome to take on Italy on Sunday February 24th.

Ulster backrow Matthew Rea could be out for up to 10 weeks after he sustained a thumb fracture playing for Ballymena on Saturday. He also underwent surgery on Monday.