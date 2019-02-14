Iain Henderson set for Ulster return against Ospreys

Pro 14: Ospreys v Ulster

Kick-off: 7.35pm, Friday. Venue: Morganstone Brewery Field. On TV: Live on eir Sport and Premier Sports.

Iain Henderson will make his return to the pitch on Friday as Ulster take on Ospreys after he was ruled out of Ireland’s opening two Six Nations matches with a finger injury.

The lock had to withdraw from the Ireland squad before the Championship started after picking up an injury during Ulster’s Champions Cup win over Leicester Tigers on January 19th.

However, he will start for the northerners on Friday alongside captain Alan O’Connor in the second row.

Elsewhere, Stuart McCloskey will make his 100th appearance for the province having first made his debut in February 2014.

Ulster academy prop Eric O’Sullivan, who has played in 18 of Ulster’s 20 games so far this season, Rob Herring and Marty Moore complete the tight five.

Clive Ross, starting for the first time this season, is joined in the back row by Nick Timoney and Jordi Murphy. The latter has been released by the Ireland coaching team.

Scrumhalf John Cooney is another to be discharged from international duty and he will partner Michel Lowry at half back. It will be Lowry’s first start in the outhalf berth.

McCloskey will combine with Darren Cave in midfield and together they boast 319 Ulster caps. Angus Kernohan, Louis Ludik and Peter Nelson are named in the back three.

The forward replacements are John Andrew, Andrew Warwick, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell and Sean Reidy, while the backline cover will be provided by Dave Shanahan, James Hume and Rob Lyttle.

ULSTER: P Nelson; A Kernohan, D Cave, S McCloskey, L Ludik; M Lowry, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore; A O’Connor (captain), I Henderson; C Ross, J Murphy, N Timoney.

Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, T O’Toole, K Treadwell, S Reidy, D Shanahan, J Hume, R Lyttle.