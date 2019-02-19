Iain Henderson free to play for Ireland after avoiding ban

The citing complaint against Iain Henderson from Ulster’s game against the Ospreys last Friday was not upheld at Tuesday’s disciplinary hearing, leaving the secondrow available to play for Ireland in Sunday’s Six Nations clash against Italy in Rome .

Henderson was cited for a neck roll on Ospreys flanker Sam Cross during a ruck in the 14th minute of the Pro 14 encounter at Brewery Field in Bridgend.

The 26-year-old was charged for alleged infringement of Law 9.11 – Players must not do anything that is dangerous to others.

Tuesday’s hearing in Edinburgh heard video evidence from the Henderson and his representatives and reviewed video clips and reports of the incident.

In its ruling, the disciplinary committee stated: “The Player had been attempting a legitimate manoeuvre which was destabilised by another player. The Player admitted that an act of foul play had occurred, as his arm had been around the shoulder and neck of Ospreys No 7.

“The Panel agreed that an act of foul play was shown, but considered that it merited a yellow card only given the limited ability of the Player to take avoiding action in a short space of time. As the act did not merit an on-field Red Card, the Citing complaint was not upheld.

“The player is free to play.”