Iain Henderson facing potential ban after citing

Ulster lock could face time out after a tackle on Sam Cross during Pro14 win on Friday

Ulster’s Iain Henderson could face a ban after being cited for a tackle on Ospreys’ Sam Cross during their Pro14 clash. Photo: Gary Carr/Inpho

Ulster’s Iain Henderson could face a ban after being cited for a tackle on Ospreys’ Sam Cross during their Pro14 clash. Photo: Gary Carr/Inpho

 

A disciplinary committee will convene on Tuesday in Edinburgh to consider the citing complaint made against Ireland and Ulster lock Iain Henderson for an alleged incident which occurred in Ulster’s game against Ospreys last Friday.

The complaint refers to an incident involving Henderson clearing out Ospreys openside flanker Sam Cross in the 15th minute of the Pro14 match in which the 26-year-old was making a return to action after weeks out with a finger injury. Henderson has been reported by the citing commissioner for alleged infringement of Law 9.11 - players must not do anything that is dangerous to others.

If the Ulster man is to be banned he could miss the rest of the Six Nations as any suspension carries over to international duty.

Henderson will face a disciplinary committee of Roddy Dunlop QC (Chair), Ian Douglas and Beth Dickens (all Scotland) via video conference. The range of sanctions for an infringement of Law 9.11 run from low end, which is two weeks to six weeks, and high end between 10 weeks and the maximum 52 weeks.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.