Graham Rowntree to join Munster as forwards coach

Rowntree has been assistant coach on three Lions tours and currently works with Georgia

Graham Rowntree will join Munster as forwards coach. Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Harlequins

Graham Rowntree will join Munster as forwards coach. Photo: Steve Bardens/Getty Images for Harlequins

 

Former England prop Graham Rowntree will join Munster as a forwards coach later this year after the World Cup.

Rowntree has been assistant coach on three Lions tours and currently holds the role of forwards coach with Georgia.

After their involvement in the World Cup he will leave the role to join up with Munster on a deal which runs until June 2022.

The 48-year-old will take up the position left vacant by Jerry Flannery who recently, along with Felix Jones, turned down new contracts.

“I’m delighted to be joining such a prestigious club. Although fully committed to Georgia until the end of the World Cup, I’m really looking forward to working with Johann and his team,” said Rowntree.

