Gordon D’Arcy: Munster need constructive chaos to derail blue juggernaut

Munster are coming to Dublin for a brawl. Not the ‘99 call’ of olden times but a similar methodology to the Springboks when they face the All Blacks.

All the South Africans floating about the University of Limerick will know what I mean. To have any chance of stopping New Zealand, the opposition must disrupt their flow. At least once in a game they will open you up, leave you sucking oxygen under your posts. Keep it to two or three line breaks and a team could still face a 15, 20 point deficit.