Gordon D’Arcy: Irish players know it only takes one idiotic moment to bring rugby down

Got the email last Wednesday. Filled in the form. Next came my time to arrive on Saturday for a temperature check. All the precautions you would expect from the Aviva stadium and the IRFU.

It’s only when I walked on to the pitch for the Eir Sport broadcast – 2m away from Tommy Bowe and Peter Stringer, down by the Havelock Square corner where Gordon Hamilton and Mick Galwey scored those iconic tries – that I realised how privileged we were to be there.