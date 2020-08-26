Gordon D’Arcy: Irish players know it only takes one idiotic moment to bring rugby down
Rugby people grasp the gravity of Covid-19 guidelines, but not the Oireachtas Golf Society
Leinster’s Garry Ringrose looks to offload as he is tackled by Andrew Conway. Photograph: Inpho
Got the email last Wednesday. Filled in the form. Next came my time to arrive on Saturday for a temperature check. All the precautions you would expect from the Aviva stadium and the IRFU.
It’s only when I walked on to the pitch for the Eir Sport broadcast – 2m away from Tommy Bowe and Peter Stringer, down by the Havelock Square corner where Gordon Hamilton and Mick Galwey scored those iconic tries – that I realised how privileged we were to be there.