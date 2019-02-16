Gerry Thornley: Sportsground redevelopment is key to Connacht's future

Planned €30m upgrade would help club attract talent and boost commercial growth

Gerry Thornley

If the proposed redevelopment of the Sportsground is approved its maximum capacity would double in size to 12,000. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

If the proposed redevelopment of the Sportsground is approved its maximum capacity would double in size to 12,000. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

When historians come to write about Connacht Rugby in decades, or even longer, from now, they’ll assuredly cite the late 2010s as a major crossroads in the province’s story.

What happens next will go some way toward determining whether these relative good times will constitute merely a temporary rising from the ashes, or kick-start something truly transformative.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.