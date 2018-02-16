Gerbrandt Grobler to make first Munster start against Cardiff

Tyler Bleyendaal named among replacements as he returns from neck injury
Gerbrandt Grobler starts for Munster against Cardiff. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Gerbrandt Grobler is set to make his first start for Munster as the province take on Cardiff Blues in Wales on Saturday (5.30, Sky Sports).

Grobler, who served a two-year ban for taking performance enhancing drugs, came off the bench in last weekend’s 33-5 rout of Zebre at Thomond Park.

And he is one of 10 new faces in Johann van Graan’s starting XV for the Pro 14 trip to the Cardiff Arms Park.

Jack O’Donoghue captains the side for the first time from the backrow, while Ronan O’Mahony makes his first start of the season after recovering from injury.

Rory Scannell comes back into the midfield alongside Sammy Arnold, with Ian Keatley and Duncan Williams in the halfbacks.

In the pack Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall and John Ryan all return to the frontrow, while Chris Cloete starts on the flank.

There is also a place on the bench for Tyler Bleyendaal, who could make his first appearance since injuring his neck in last October’s Champions Cup draw with Castres.

Munster: Stephen Fitzgerald; Darren Sweetnam, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Ronan O’Mahony; Ian Keatley, Duncan Williams; Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Gerbrandt Grobler, Darren O’Shea; Jack O’Donoghue (C), Chris Cloete, Robin Copeland. Replacements: Mike Sherry, James Cronin, Stephen Archer, Jean Kleyn, Dave O’Callaghan, James Hart, Tyler Bleyendaal, Simon Zebo.

Cardiff Blues: Rhun Williams; Aled Summerhill, Garyn Smith, Rey Lee-Lo, Owen Lane; Jarrod Evans, Lloyd Williams; Gethin Jenkins (C), Matthew Rees, Taufa’ao Filise, George Earle, Seb Davies, Macauley Cook, Ellis Jenkins, Nick Williams. Replacements: Kirby Myhill, Rhys Gill, Dillon Lewis, Josh Turnbull, Olly Robinson, Tomos Williams, Steven Shingler, Ryan Edwards.

