Garry Ringrose set to lead Leinster in Benetton clash

Pro14: Benetton v Leinster

Kick-off: 3.15pm, Saturday. Venue: Stadio Monigo. On TV: Live on eir Sport.

Garry Ringrose will captain Leinster when they meet Benetton on Saturday, looking to make it two wins from two in the new Pro14 season.

Rónan Kelleher was ruled out of the game with a minor quad injury picked up in training but elsewhere it’s the same back three that started against Dragons last weekend with Hugo Keenan again selected at full back, Jordan Larmour on the right wing and James Lowe on the left.

In the centre Robbie Henshaw makes his first appearance of the new campaign in the number 12 shirt with captain Ringrose outside him.

Jamison Gibson-Park again starts at scrumhalf with Ross Byrne his half back partner this week.

In the pack Ed Byrne, James Tracy and Michael Bent will line up in the front row with Ryan Baird and James Ryan behind them to complete the tight five.

Caelan Doris, Will Connors and Jack Conan are the back row selected by Cullen for the trip to Treviso.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Ed Byrne, James Tracy, Michael Bent; Ryan Baird, James Ryan; Caelan Doris, Will Connors, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Seán Cronin, Cian Healy, Tom Clarkson, Ross Molony, Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath, Harry Byrne, Jimmy O’Brien.