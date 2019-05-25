Summertime, and the sporting seasons are overlapping. Being a proud Wexford man, Tadhg Furlong went along to Parnell Park with a few Leinster teammates last Sunday, and although his county were held to a draw by Dublin with the last puck of the game, he found it therapeutic.

“The start of the Championship; there was a good buzz around the place. The weather is starting to turn fine. It was a good day out to get your mind off rugby.