Full kick-off details announced for opening rounds of Pro14 Rainbow Cup

Ulster and Connacht are the first of the Irish provinces in action on Friday week

Updated: 48 minutes ago

Ulster take on Connacht at 8.15pm on April 23rd at Kingspan Stadium. File photograph: Inpho

Ulster take on Connacht at 8.15pm on April 23rd at Kingspan Stadium. File photograph: Inpho

 

Ulster will host Connacht at the Kingspan Stadium on Friday week - April 23rd - while Leinster will host Munster in a fifth meeting between the two provinces since last August the following night, with both games kicking off at 7.35pm.

The DHL Stormers and the Cell C Sharks will compete in the cup competition’s first game on Friday, April 23rd in the early time slot (6pm) and will then be followed by Ulster’s derby match with Connacht and Zebre’s trip to Edinburgh.

On Saturday lunchtime, Benetton Rugby will host Glasgow Warriors to start off a run of four matches which will see the Vodacom Bulls take on the Emirates Lions, Ospreys taking on Cardiff Blues and Leinster hosting Munster in a rematch of their Pro14 Final on March 27th.

Dragons and Scarlets will finish off round one on Sunday with a lunch time kick-off (1pm) at Rodney Parade.

A statement by the tournament organisers said: “Confirmation for Rounds 4-6 will follow once Pro14 Rugby has received all necessary approvals and permissions from the relevant governments and health authorities for the South African teams to travel.”

Round 1

Friday, April 23rd

DHL Stormers v Cell C Sharks - 6pm; Cape Town Stadium (SuperSport)
Ulster v Connacht - 8.15pm; Kingspan Stadium(Premier Sports /deferred coverage 10.25pm TG4)
Edinburgh v Zebre - 8.15pm; BT Murrayfield (Premier Sports)

Saturday, April 24th

Benetton v Glasgow Warriors - 1pm; Stadio de Monigo (DAZN)
Vodacom Bulls v Emirates Lions - 3pm; Loftus Versfeld Stadium (SuperSport)
Ospreys v Cardiff Blues - 5.15pm; Liberty Stadium (Premier Sports/deferred coverage 8.35pm S4C)
Leinster v Munster - 7.35pm; RDS Arena (eir Sport/deferred coverage 9.45pm TG4)

Sunday, April 25th

Dragons v Scarlets - 1pm; Rodney Parade (Premier Sports/deferred coverage 4pm S4C)

Round 2

Friday, April 30th

Cell C Sharks v Emirates Lions - 6pm; Jonsson Kings Park (SuperSport)

Saturday, May 1st

DHL Stormers v Vodacom Bulls - 4pm; Cape Town Stadium (SuperSport)

Friday, May 7th

Zebre v Benetton - 6pm; Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi (DAZN)
Munster v Ulster - 8.15pm; Thomond Park (eir Sport/deferred coverage 10.30pm TG4)
Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh - 8.15pm; Scotstoun Stadium (Premier Sports)

Saturday, May 8th

Connacht v Leinster - 7.35pm; The Sportsground (TG4)
Scarlets v Ospreys - 7.35pm; Parc y Scarlets (Premier Sports/deferred coverage S4C)

Sunday, May 9th

Cardiff Blues v Dragons - 1pm; Cardiff Arms Park (Premier Sports/deferred coverage S4C)

Round 3

Saturday, May 8th

Emirates Lions v DHL Stormers - 3pm; Airline Park (SuperSport)
Vodacom Bulls v Cell C Sharks - 5.15pm; Loftus Versfeld Stadium (SuperSport)

Friday, May 14th

Munster v Connacht - 6pm; Thomond Park (eir Sport/deferred coverage 8.30pm TG4)
Leinster v Ulster - 8.15pm; RDS Arena (eir Sport/deferred coverage 10.30pm TG4)

Saturday, May 15th

Scarlets v Cardiff Blues - TBC May 15/16th; Parc y Scarlets (Premier Sports/deferred coverage S4C)
Benetton v Zebre - 5.15pm; Stadio de Monigo (DAZN)
Edinburgh v Glasgow Warriors - 7.35pm; BT Murrayfield (Premier Sports)

Sunday, May 16th

Dragons v Ospreys - 1pm; Rodney Parade (Premier Sports/deferred coverage S4C)

Round 4: Weekend of May 29th
Round 5: Weekend of June 5th
Round 6: Weekend of June 12th
Final: Weekend of June 19th

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.