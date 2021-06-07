Four Munster players burnt in fire pit accident at weekend

Mike Haley, CJ Stander, Damian de Allende and RG Snyman a doubt for Zebre clash

Mike Haley, CJ Stander, Damian de Allende and RG Snyman are recovering from ‘superficial’ burns, Munster said. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Four Munster players – Mike Haley, CJ Stander, Damian de Allende and RG Snyman – are recovering from “superficial burns” after a fire pit accident at the weekend.

Munster released a statement on Monday saying that the players may not be available for Friday’s Guinness Pro14 Rainbow Cup match against Zebre as a result of the incident.

“Mike Haley, CJ Stander, Damian de Allende and RG Snyman required treatment for superficial burns following a fire pit accident at the weekend,” the statement read.

“It is expected that Haley and Stander, who sustained burns to their hands, may return to training this week with availability for Friday night’s game reviewed as the week progresses.

Rehabilitation programmes

“De Allende and Snyman, who sustained more substantial burns to legs, hands and face, will not take part in their respective training and rehabilitation programmes and will meet a specialist again later in the week,” the statement added.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan said: “We are hugely relieved that the lads are all okay.

“The players have all been treated and are being well looked after with Damian and RG meeting the specialist again later this week to review next steps of their recovery.”

