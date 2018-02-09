Formidable Edinburgh a tough assignment for Leinster

Scottish outfit seeking their eighth successive home win across all competitions

Johnny Watterson

Fergus McFadden: will pose a threat in Leinster’s attack against Edinburgh. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Edinburgh v Leinster, Myreside 7.35pm (Live TG4)

Fullback Dave Kearney and Fergus McFadden will spearhead the Leinster attack at Myreside, where Edinburgh are seeking their eighth consecutive home victory across all competitions.

Kearney hasn’t played at full-back for Leinster since February 2015. His brother Rob, Joey Carbery and Jordi Larmour are all on duty with Ireland.

Leinster will field a mixture of experience and youth. In contrast to Kearney and McFadden, Will Connors makes his senior Pro12 debut at openside flanker. He is joined by Josh Murphy, who debuted in November, and Max Deegan.

Michael Bent will earn his 100th Leinster cap at tighthead prop with Peter Dooley on the other side and captain Richardt Strauss at hooker.

Irish winger Adam Byrne, who last featured for Leinster at the beginning of November, could make his return from injury off the bench.

Leinster have been adept at winning despite the required team rotation. But with eight players starting for Ireland against Italy and five more on the bench, this will be a serious challenge. Then again, Edinburgh regulars Stuart McInally, Simon Berghan, Grant Gilchrist, Ben Toolis, and Blair Kinghorn are all involved with Scotland.

EDINBURGH: D Fife; D Graham, M Bennett, C Dean, D van der Merwe; J van der Walt, N Fowles; J Lay, C Fenton, M Mc Callum, F McKenzie ©, L Carmichael, L Crosbie, J Richie, B Mata. Replacements: N Cochrane, R Sutherland, M Shieklds, M Bradbury, J hardie, S Hidalgo-Clyne, J Rasolea, G Bryce

LEINSTER: D Kearney: F McFadden, R O’Loughlin, N Reid, B Daly; R Byrne, J Gibson Park; P Dooley, R Strauss, M Bent, R Molony, S Fardy, J Murphy, W Connors, M Deegan. Replacements: B Byrne, E Byrne, O Heffernan, M Kearney, P Timmins, L McGrath, C Frawley, A Byrne

Referee: N Paterson (SRU)

Verdict: Leinster win

