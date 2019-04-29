Fergus McFadden cited for alleged headbutt during loss to Ulster

Leinster player will now face a disciplinary hearing and a possible six-week ban

Ulster’s Ian Nagle and Andy Warwick tackle Fergus McFadden of Leinster. McFadden has now been cited for a headbutt during the same game. Photo: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Fergus McFadden faces a minimum six week suspension if found guilty of head butting Ulster flanker Sean Reidy. The Leinster winger goes before a disciplinary committee Wednesday, via conference call, following an incident during Saturday’s Pro 14 defeat in Belfast when McFadden came into contact with his fellow Ireland international in the 13th minute.

The match officials, working off one wide camera angle, were unable to establish where or if McFadden’s head made contact with Reidy but referee George Clancy felt “unchecked aggression” and the player’s “aggressive manner” warranted an Ulster penalty.

Clancy’s microphone also picked up Ulster captain Darren Cave stating that Reidy “got head butted in the face.”

The low end suspension under Law 9.12 – “striking with the head” – starts at six up to 10 weeks with the top end anywhere from 16 to 104 weeks.

Any ban will rule McFadden out of the Champions Cup final against Saracens on May 11th.

