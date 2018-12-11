Dragons part company with Irish head coach Bernard Jackman

The Dragons have parted company with their head coach and former Leinster and Ireland international Bernard Jackman, according to widespread reports.

He signed a three-year deal in June 2017.

However the 42 year-old departed the Welsh club on Tuesday, after only 18 months. His team won only two Pro14 games in his first season at the helm. And this season they are currently second from bottom in Conference B.

Last weekend The Dragons were beaten 48-14 by Northampton Saints in the Challenge Cup, in what has turned out to be his final game in charge.