Devin Toner and Ross Byrne bolster young Leinster side

Bitter sweet for Devin Toner in Italy for Leinster’s opening game as James Ryan and Ian Henderson start in Japan. Overlooked by Joe Schmidt, the Irish lock adds quality experience to a Leinster pack, where the backrow of Max Deegan, Will Connors and Caelan Doris sparkles with young ability.

Ross Byrne, perhaps also wanting to prove something, and Jamison Gibson-Park will form Leinster’s half-back pairing. There is an interestingly dynamic there with Harry Byrne on the bench. He could come on for his Stadio Monigo debut in place of his older brother.

There is more experience in the back three with another disappointed name, Dave Kearney, on the wing with Adam Byrne and Jimmy O’Brien starting at fullback with Rory O’Loughlin and Joe Tomane combining in the centre.

Leinster face the home side shorn of their international players, 16 in all, forcing coach Kieran Crowley’s hand with five players making their debuts. One of those is former Irish outhalf Ian Keatley, who made his move from Munster over the summer after eight seasons with the province. Keatley starts with the other Irish outhalf in the squad Ian McKinley, who missed out on a call-up for the Italian World Cup squad, on the bench.

BENETTON: A Esposito; R Tavuyara, J Riera, A Sgarbi (capt), M Ioane; I Keatley, L Petrozzi;D Appiah, T Baravalle, M Parri, I Herbst, E Synaman, M Lazzaroni, M Barbini, T Hahafihi. Replacements: M Makelara, C Traore, F Alongi, N Cannone, G Pettinelli, C Trussardi, I McKinley, L Sperandio

LEINSTER: J O’Brien; A Byrne, R O’Loughlin, J Tomane, D Kearney; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; P Dooley, R Kelleher, M Bent, R Molony (c), D Toner, M Deegan, W Connors, C Doris. Replacements: J Tracy, M Milne, V Abdaladze, J Murphy, S Penny, H O’Sullivan, H Byrne, H Keenan.

Referee: B Whitehouse (WRU)

Verdict: Leinster win