Dave Kearney to miss Southern Kings clash due to concussion

Dave Kearney, Rhys Ruddock and Dan Leavy remain on the Leinster injury list as the province face into Friday night’s Pro 14 game against Southern Kings.

All three players will also remain out of reach of the Irish squad as Joe Schmidt prepares this week for Ireland’s third match of the Six Nations Championship in Rome. Ruddock was in the original squad picked by Schmidt before this year’s Six Nations began.

Flanker Leavy continues to recover from a calf strain he sustained in December, while Ruddock picked up a hamstring strain last week in training and enters into a period of rehabilitation.

Kearney, who has bounced back with some form in recent weeks after a frustrating two years of injury, presented with concussions symptoms after Leinster’s win over Zebre last weekend. The wing and fullback has entered the Graduated Return to Play Protocols.

Leinster had no timeline for the return of any of the players. Joe Tomane is also recovering for a hamstring problem with scrumhalf Luke McGrath (knee), Nick McCarthy (foot) and Will Connors (ACL) all longer term injuries.