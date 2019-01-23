Dave Heffernan and Niyi Adeolokun extend Connacht deals

Connacht have announced contract extensions for Dave Heffernan and Niyi Adeolokun.

Hooker Heffernan has made 110 appearances for the province since graduating from the academy, and was a member of the Ireland squad which toured the USA and Japan in the summer of 2017.

Adeolokun meanwhile has scored an impressive 31 tries in his 82 provincial appearances, and was capped for Ireland against Canada in 2016.

On the two new contracts, Connacht coach Andy Friend said: “Dave is another example of the excellent work that is being done at grassroots level in the province.

“His emergence through the club game in Ballina, to play for his province and his country is exactly what our vision, Grassroots to Green Shirts represents.”

He added: “Our ambition is to continue to play an exciting, attacking brand of rugby. To deliver this we need highly skilful and versatile players like Niyi. He is a player that is still improving and giving us increased options all the time.”