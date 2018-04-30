Dan McFarland appointed new Ulster head coach

Former Connacht player Dan McFarland has been appointed as the new head coach at Ulster on a three-year deal as the province look to move on from a torrid few months.

The province’s operations director Bryan Cunningham said on Sunday that the services of a new coach had been secured but that they wouldn’t be revealed for a number of weeks.

However, McFarland has now been announced as the new top man, leaving his current role as assistant coach at Scotland, but not until January.

The 46-year-old will take over at Ulster next season but will remain working with Gregor Townsend at Scotland until January.

McFarland was previously the forward coach and assistant coach at Connacht after he finished playing, while also taking up head coach positions with Emerging Ireland and the Ireland Wolfhounds.

“I am really excited that I will be taking on the Ulster Head Coach role. I know firsthand from my years visiting with Connacht and Glasgow the passion and fervour that makes playing in front of Ulster fans so special,” McFarland said.

“It’s a club with a great history and I welcome the challenge of being a part of their future.”

Cunningham said that the Englishman was Ulster’s top target and that they would be announcing another new coach in the near future.

“Dan was our number one candidate so we’re obviously very happy to have secured his services for the next three years. Dan’s CV is hugely impressive and he commands great respect within the game.

“He enjoyed successful spells with Connacht and Glasgow, and the fact that Gregor brought him into the Scotland set-up speaks volumes for how highly he rates him.

“Our priority in this process was to identify and recruit the best possible candidate first and foremost. With the confirmation of Dan’s appointment, we will be announcing at least one further addition to the coaching team in the near future to ensure that we have a strong unit in place in advance of pre-season.”