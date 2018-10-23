Dan Leavy set for Leinster return this weekend

Meanwhile, Fergus McFadden sustained a high grade hamstring injury in training
Leinster’s Dan Leavy could return to action for the Pro14 meeting with Benetton this weekend. Photo: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Dan Leavy is set to return to full training with a view to being available for Leinster’s Guinness Pro14 game against Benetton at the Stadio Comunale di Monigo on Saturday (3.15, Irish time).

The flanker has recovered from a calf strain that he sustained in the warm-up ahead of the province’s opening Heineken Champions Cup match against Wasps at the RDS a fortnight ago. He was withdrawn just before kickoff to be replaced by Rhys Ruddock and also missed the defeat to Toulouse on Sunday.

Rob Kearney (quad), who also missed the game in France, returned to training last Friday and is available for selection this weekend. Josh van der Flier, who was withdrawn with a head injury on Sunday has entered the graduated return to play protocols and will be assessed by the Leinster medical team during the week.

Unfortunately Fergus McFadden sustained a high grade hamstring injury in training, the early prognosis is that it may be similar to the one he suffered against the Scarlets in the Champions Cup semi-final last season, and he will see a specialist on Friday. Dave Kearney is currently rehabilitating an adductor strain.

