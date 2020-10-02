Craig Casey gets chance to impress for Munster at Scarlets

Pro14: Scarlets v Munster

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday. Venue: Parc y Scarlets. On TV: Live on eir Sport and TG4.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan has named a strong starting lineup for his team’s first Pro14 match of the season away at Scarlets with Craig Casey getting his chance in the absence of the injured Conor Murray.

In the back three, full-back Mike Haley and Darren Sweetnam make their first Pro14 appearances since February with Andrew Conway starting on the right wing.

Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell form the centre partnership with Casey and JJ Hanrahan in the half-backs.

James Cronin, Rhys Marshall and John Ryan pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne, who faces his former side for the first time, in the second row.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue and CJ Stander complete the starting 15.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Darren Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes, Neil Cronin, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell.