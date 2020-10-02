Craig Casey gets chance to impress for Munster at Scarlets

Johann van Graan has named the 21-year-old in his side in the absence of Conor Murray

Munster’s Craig Casey during training ahead of the Pro14 match against Scarlets. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Munster’s Craig Casey during training ahead of the Pro14 match against Scarlets. Photo: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Pro14: Scarlets v Munster

Kick-off: 3pm, Saturday. Venue: Parc y Scarlets. On TV: Live on eir Sport and TG4.

Munster head coach Johann van Graan has named a strong starting lineup for his team’s first Pro14 match of the season away at Scarlets with Craig Casey getting his chance in the absence of the injured Conor Murray.

In the back three, full-back Mike Haley and Darren Sweetnam make their first Pro14 appearances since February with Andrew Conway starting on the right wing.

Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell form the centre partnership with Casey and JJ Hanrahan in the half-backs.

James Cronin, Rhys Marshall and John Ryan pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne, who faces his former side for the first time, in the second row.

Captain Peter O’Mahony, Jack O’Donoghue and CJ Stander complete the starting 15.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Damian de Allende, Darren Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, Craig Casey; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes, Neil Cronin, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.