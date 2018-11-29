Conor Murray returns to Munster starting lineup

Pro 14: Munster v Edinburgh

Kick off: 7.35pm, Friday November 30th. Venue: Musgrave Park. On TV: Live on eirSport.

Johann van Graan has named a strong team to face Edinburgh in Cork on Friday night with the majority of Munster’s international contingent coming back into the starting 15 while Conor Murray makes his first start of the season.

Peter O’Mahony captains the side with Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan and Tadhg Beirne all starting.

Murray – who made his return off the bench against Zebre on Sunday after a neck injury – will start at scrum-half.

In total there are 11 changes to the side that defeated Zebre in dreadful conditions in Italy on Sunday.

Mike Haley keeps his place at full-back with wingers Conway and Earls completing the back three.

Chris Farrell makes his first start of the season alongside Rory Scannell in the centres.

JJ Hanrahan wears 10 while it’s all change in the front five as Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and Ryan come into the front row with Ryan making his 130th appearance for the province.

Billy Holland and Beirne start in the engine room with Chris Cloete and Arno Botha keeping their places in the side as captain O’Mahony completes the back row.

Sammy Arnold, who made his Ireland debut last week, is among the replacements along with Academy man Gavin Coombes.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; JJ Hanrahan, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Tadhg Beirne, Billy Holland; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Ciaran Parker, Fineen Wycherley, Gavin Coombes, Duncan Williams, Tyler Bleyendaal, Sammy Arnold.