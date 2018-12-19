Connacht yet to decide if Bundee Aki will face Leinster

Province a little ‘skinny’ in midfield as Eoin Griffin and Peter Robb out with injuries

Linley MacKenzie

Connacht’s Bundee Aki during training on Tuesday ahead of his side’s clash with Leinster. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Connacht’s Bundee Aki during training on Tuesday ahead of his side’s clash with Leinster. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

a
 

Connacht head coach Andy Friend will make a decision later this week on Bundee Aki’s availability for Saturday’s interprovincial meeting with Leinster at the RDS.

The Ireland centre returned to Galway on Monday after his wedding in New Zealand, and was immediately back training yesterday at the Sportsground.

“Bundee is very keen to play as he always is,” says Friend. “He just wants to be out there playing, but it’s how we manage that and the squad. We’ll make a decision later in the week whether he will be involved.”

Connacht are a little “skinny” in midfield with Eoin Griffin having torn a calf muscle and Peter Robb suffering a knee injury, ruling both out till January, but Connacht have signed Leinster centre Tom Daly on loan until the end of the season.

Integrated

He is being integrated into the squad this week, but will not be available for selection until next week. As a result Friend can also look to Kyle Godwin, Tom Farrell – back after a knee knock – youngster Kieran Joyce, and outhalf David Horwitz, who impressed in the centre last weekend. In the pack Sean O’Brien and Gavin Thornbury are going through fitness protocols this week after taking knocks in their French victory.

“There are some restrictions [on Ireland players] over the next three weeks, it is just how they play out. We have thoughts on how to select the next three games, not every position, of course, but certainly our Irish players, so it depends on how we get through this week.

“These three games in the Pro14 can make or break you. In our pool we have Munster sitting ahead of us, Leinster and Ulster are battling out top position into third position in their pool, so we are all pushing for spots.

Strong

“Leinster have proved this year that their strong side is extremely strong, looks very similar to an Irish side, but if those fellas are resting, they have another crop that can turn a Dragons side away from home by 50 points. They have amazing depth, and are obviously very well coached and well conditioned, so we know whoever turns up are going to be good footballers. They will know the systems, and do everything they can to make the opportunity they get an impressive one for their coaches.”

a
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.