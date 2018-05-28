Connacht sign 21-year-old Fijian winger Sevu Reece

The Fijian will join Connacht after completing the current season with Waikato

Updated: 11 minutes ago

Waikato’s Sevu Reece will join Connacht for the new season. Photograph: Marty Melville/Inpho

Connacht have announced the signing of winger Sevu Reece from Waikato in New Zealand.

The 21-year-old, while playing much of his rugby on the wing, has experience of playing right across the back line and will provide increased options to Andy Friend and his coaching team at Connacht.

In 2017, the Fijian was the youngest member of the provincial Barbarians side that played against the Lions in the opening game of their tour of New Zealand.

In the previous season he finished as the top points scorer for his club side Melville and helped them to their first Waikato championship in 35 years. His performances there earned him a place on the Waikato squad for the 2016 Mitre 10 Cup. In that season he went on to make 12 appearances scoring 7 tries in the process.

Reece was born and raised in Fiji and moved to New Zealand in 2014 and attended Hamilton Boys’ High School. He will join Connacht after completing the current season with Waikato.

Commenting on the signing of Sevu Reece, incoming Connacht head coach Andy Friend said: “We are delighted to announce that Sevu Reece will be joining Connacht ahead of the 2018/19 season. He is an exciting attacking player who will be a further addition to our back line next season.”

Following his signing for Connacht, Reece himself added: “I am really pleased to be signing for Connacht next season. Connacht is a proud club with a passionate support and I am looking forward to meeting the fans and my new team mates when I arrive there at the end of my season with Waikato. I will be doing everything I can to bring more success to the province.”

