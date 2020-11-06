Connacht’s match against Dragons has been postponed

Decision has been made following a number of Covid-19 cases within the Dragons

Updated: 6 minutes ago

A Connacht training session at the Sportsground in Galway this week. Photograph: Inpho

Pro14 Rugby have announced that due to seven Covid-19 cases within the Dragons, Friday evening’s fixture between them and Connacht has been postponed.

This decision was made after the Welsh Rugby Union and Dragons Rugby - in conjunction with Public Health Wales and the Pro14 Medical Advisory Group - decided to close the region for a fortnight with no training or games taking place during this time.

As a result, tomorrow’s game will now not take place as planned and Pro14 Rugby will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule the game.

All Connacht pro players and staff tested negative this week and they will now begin preparations for Saturday week’s fixture against Scarlets at The Sportsground.

Munster, who played against Dragons last weekend, have returned a full list of negative results from their PCR testing this week.

