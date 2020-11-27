Connacht’s game against Ospreys the latest Pro 14 fixture to be postponed

Saturday’s home clash off after Ospreys player tests positive for Covid-19

Saturday night’s game between Connacht and the Ospreys at the Sportsground has been postponed. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Connacht’s Guinness Pro 14 home game against the Ospreys on Saturday has been postponed after one of the Welsh side’s players returned a positive case of Covid-19.

The Sportsground fixture is the second clash between Irish and Welsh sides to be postponed this weekend after Sunday’s meeting of the Scarlets and Leinster was called off due to a number of positive cases among the Welsh side.

Pro 14 Rugby will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule both games.

Munster and Ulster are both in action on Monday night, with Munster hosting Zebre at Thomond Park and Ulster travelling to Murrayfield to take on Edinburgh. Both games are scheduled to kick-off at 8.15pm.

