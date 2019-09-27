Connacht primed for frontrow battle against depleted Scarlets

Pro14 preview: Saturday, Scarlets v Connacht, Parc y Scarlets, 5.15pm, Llanelli (Live TG4)

Paddy McAllister is set to make his first competitive start in a Connacht jersey, having signed from Gloucester in the summer. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Paddy McAllister is set to make his first competitive start in a Connacht jersey, having signed from Gloucester in the summer. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Probably the toughest start of the four Irish provinces, two former champions go head to head, Scarlets with a mix of experience particularly in their frontrow.

That’s where prop Paddy McAllister is set to make his first competitive start in a Connacht jersey, having signed from Gloucester in the summer. With Finlay Bealham and hooker Tom McCartney there for Connacht, that will be a competitive arena.

With Jack Carty at the World Cup, 21-year-old Conor Fitzgerald gets a start at outhalf alongside scrumhalf Caolin Blade. Interestingly, scrumhalf Kieran Marmion, overlooked for the World Cup in Japan for Luke McGrath, and Ultan Dillane are among the replacements.

“We used 50 players last season and we expect to use a similar number this time around,” said Connacht coach Friend anticipating a long season ahead.

With edge and pace on the wing in Matt Healy and Tiernan O’Halloran at fullback along with Quinn Roux, captain Jarrad Butler and last season’s player’s player of the year, the former Melbourne Rebel Colby Fainga’a at blindside, Connacht have bite everywhere.

Scarlets will be strong, particularly in Llanelli. But maybe too many player are in Japan this time out.

SCARLETS: J McNicholl, R Conbeer, S Hughes (capt) P Asquith, S Evans; D Jones, K Hardy; R Evans, M Jones, S Lee, S Cummins, L Rawlins, T Phillips, J Macleod, U Cassiem. Replacements: T Davies, P Price, W Kruger, J Helps, D Davis, D Blacker, A O’Brien, C Baldwin.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran, S Fitzgerald, K Godwin, T Daly, M Healy, C Fitzgerald, C Blade; P McAllister, T McCartney, F Bealham, G Thornbury, Q Roux, E Masterson, C Fainga’a, J Butler (capt). Replacements: S Delahunt, D Buckley, D Robertson-McCoy, U Dillane, E McKeon, K Marmion, P Robb, D Leader.

Referee: S Berry (SARU)

Verdict: Connacht

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.