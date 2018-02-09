Connacht poised to enjoy more home comfort

Connacht v Ospreys, Sportsground 7.35pm

Ospreys are weakened due to the large number of club representatives on international duty at senior and U20 level – as well as by a long injury list.

Adam Beard, Dan Biggar, Bradley Davies, Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Owen Watkin are in action with Wales.

That gives fourth-placed Connacht a decent chance of keeping the points in Galway against the fifth-placed side in the conference. Lock Andrew Browne comes back into Kieran Keane’s line up as does fit-again lock James Cannon and outhalf Craig Ronaldson.

In the absence of Bundee Aki, Tom Farrell and Eoin Griffin form the centre pairing for the home side. Likewise, with Kieran Marmion’s absence, Caolin Blade starts at scrumhalf.

The back three is made up of Tiernan O’Halloran at full back, with Cian Kelleher and Matt Healy on the wings, while veteran number eight John Muldoon will again captain the team.

Internationals, playmaker James Hook and Dan Lydiate are among the 16 injured players missing for the Welsh side. This looks like a great chance for Connacht to start off this block of four games with a home win.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; C Kelleher, E Griffin, T Farrell, M Healy; C Ronaldson, C Blade; D Coulson, T McCartney, C Carey, A Browne, J Cannon, E Masterson, N Dawai, John Muldoon. Replacements: S Delahunt, P McCabe, D Robertson McCoy, G Thornbury, J Connolly, J Mitchell, J Carty, P Ahki.

OSPREYS: D Evans; H Dirksen, K Fonotia, A Beck, D Howells; S Davies, T Habberfield; R Jones, S Otten, D Arhip, L Ashley, J King, O Cracknell, W Jones, R McCusker. Replacements: S Parry, N Smith, M Fia, G Mercer, S Cross, R Morgan-Williams, L Price, J Thomas.

Referee: S Berry (SARU)

Verdict: Connacht win