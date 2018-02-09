Connacht poised to enjoy more home comfort

Large number of absentees sure to weaken Ospreys’ challenge

Johnny Watterson

Andrew Browne: returns to the Connacht line-up for the clash against Ospreys at the Sportsground. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Andrew Browne: returns to the Connacht line-up for the clash against Ospreys at the Sportsground. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Connacht v Ospreys, Sportsground 7.35pm

Ospreys are weakened due to the large number of club representatives on international duty at senior and U20 level – as well as by a long injury list.

Adam Beard, Dan Biggar, Bradley Davies, Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Owen Watkin are in action with Wales.

That gives fourth-placed Connacht a decent chance of keeping the points in Galway against the fifth-placed side in the conference. Lock Andrew Browne comes back into Kieran Keane’s line up as does fit-again lock James Cannon and outhalf Craig Ronaldson.

In the absence of Bundee Aki, Tom Farrell and Eoin Griffin form the centre pairing for the home side. Likewise, with Kieran Marmion’s absence, Caolin Blade starts at scrumhalf.

The back three is made up of Tiernan O’Halloran at full back, with Cian Kelleher and Matt Healy on the wings, while veteran number eight John Muldoon will again captain the team.

Internationals, playmaker James Hook and Dan Lydiate are among the 16 injured players missing for the Welsh side. This looks like a great chance for Connacht to start off this block of four games with a home win.

CONNACHT: T O’Halloran; C Kelleher, E Griffin, T Farrell, M Healy; C Ronaldson, C Blade; D Coulson, T McCartney, C Carey, A Browne, J Cannon, E Masterson, N Dawai, John Muldoon. Replacements: S Delahunt, P McCabe, D Robertson McCoy, G Thornbury, J Connolly, J Mitchell, J Carty, P Ahki.

OSPREYS: D Evans; H Dirksen, K Fonotia, A Beck, D Howells; S Davies, T Habberfield; R Jones, S Otten, D Arhip, L Ashley, J King, O Cracknell, W Jones, R McCusker. Replacements: S Parry, N Smith, M Fia, G Mercer, S Cross, R Morgan-Williams, L Price, J Thomas.

Referee: S Berry (SARU)

Verdict: Connacht win

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.