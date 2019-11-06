Connacht captain Jarrad Butler signs new deal until 2022

Backrow commits future to the Sportsground after joining province in 2017

Updated: 40 minutes ago

Connacht captain Jarrad Butler has committed his future to the province. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Connacht captain Jarrad Butler has committed his future to the province. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

 

Connacht captain Jarrad Butler has committed his future to the province, signing a new contract at the Sportsground until 2022.

The backrow arrived in Galway ahead of the 2017-18 season, after joining from Super Rugby side the Brumbies.

The 28-year-old was named players’ player of the year after his first term with Connacht, and was made captain in 2018.

On signing his new deal, Butler said: “I am delighted to commit my future to Connacht for a further two seasons. We have some real leaders within our squad, and I was hugely honoured to take over the role of captain last season.

“There is a real sense of ambition within the player group which extends right throughout the staff and supporters of the province. I am really looking forward to the seasons ahead in a Connacht jersey.”

Meanwhile Connacht boss Andy Friend said: “Jarrad has proven himself to be a hugely consistent and versatile player for Connacht. That consistency along with his unrelenting work rate are what make him an outstanding leader.

“He continues to improve and develop all aspects of his game. His contract extension is significant for us as we aim to deliver success to the province”.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.