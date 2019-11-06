Connacht captain Jarrad Butler signs new deal until 2022

Connacht captain Jarrad Butler has committed his future to the province, signing a new contract at the Sportsground until 2022.

The backrow arrived in Galway ahead of the 2017-18 season, after joining from Super Rugby side the Brumbies.

The 28-year-old was named players’ player of the year after his first term with Connacht, and was made captain in 2018.

On signing his new deal, Butler said: “I am delighted to commit my future to Connacht for a further two seasons. We have some real leaders within our squad, and I was hugely honoured to take over the role of captain last season.

“There is a real sense of ambition within the player group which extends right throughout the staff and supporters of the province. I am really looking forward to the seasons ahead in a Connacht jersey.”

Meanwhile Connacht boss Andy Friend said: “Jarrad has proven himself to be a hugely consistent and versatile player for Connacht. That consistency along with his unrelenting work rate are what make him an outstanding leader.

“He continues to improve and develop all aspects of his game. His contract extension is significant for us as we aim to deliver success to the province”.