Colm Reilly and Conor Kenny given first starts for Connacht

Coach Andy Friend says province well primed for Pro14 clash with Scarlets

Colm Reilly makes his first start for Connacht this evening against Scarlets. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Colm Reilly makes his first start for Connacht this evening against Scarlets. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Connacht v Scarlets
Sportsground (Saturday, 7.35, live on TG4)

Connacht coach Andy Friend is able to call upon scrumhalf Kieran Marmion and secondrow Ultan Dillane who have been released from Ireland duty for this Pro14 match. Marmion is included among the replacements with Colm Reilly, who scored a pivotal try for the Ireland Under-20s on their Grand Slam-defining win over Wales in 2019, handed a first start as is another academy graduate, Conor Kenny.

The western province have played just three matches to date in the league. Friend admitted: “While having two postponed games was disappointing, we’ve made sure to take a positive approach to the situation.

Experience

“We’ve had a great few weeks training and it’s given some players the opportunity to reach full fitness again. It’s also our first home game in six weeks so we’re looking forward to that. In Conor and Colm we have two more academy graduates making their first starts which is a real positive for us as a club.

“We’ve also got plenty of experience available to us again since the Edinburgh game, like Jack Carty, Ultan Dillane, Kieran Marmion and Matt Healy. So we’re in a healthy spot overall and we can’t wait to get back playing.”

The Scarlets squeaked past Zebre in their last game and as they sit one place above their hosts in the Conference B table, this is a game that Connacht will be keen to win; and they should manage that goal.

Connacht: J Porch; A Wootton, S Arnold, T Daly, M Healy; J Carty, C Reilly; P McAllister, S Delahunt, C Kenny; U Dillane, G Thornbury; P Boyle, J Butler (capt), A Papali’i. Replacements: J Murphy, D Buckley, J Aungier, E Masterson, C Oliver, K Marmion, T Farrell, P Sullivan.

Scarlets: J McNicholl; R Conbeer, S Hughes (capt), P Asquith, S Evans; D Jones, D Blacker; R Evans, T Davies, J Sebastian; S Lousi, M Jones; E Kennedy, J Morgan, S Kalamafoni. Replacements: D Hughes, P Price, W Kruger, D Drake, U Cassiem, W Homer, A O’Brien, T Morgan.

Referee: S Grove-White (Scotland)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.