Bundee Aki in at centre for Connacht’s clash with Glasgow

Pro14: Connacht v Glasgow Warriors

Kick-off: 5.15pm, Saturday. Venue: Sportsground. On TV: Live on eir Sport.

Bundee Aki will start at centre for Connacht when they open up their new Pro14 campaign against Glasgow on Saturday.

Aki missed last week’s ‘A’ inter-pro defeat to Munster but will join Tom Farrell in centre at the Sportsground in front of 200 socially distanced fans.

There’s an experienced look to the front row with Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham all named, while Gavin Thornbury and Quinn Roux make up the rest of the pack in the second row.

Jarrad Butler will captain the team at blindside flanker with Conor Oliver in at number 7.

Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty will start at scrumhalf and outhalf while John Porch continues at full-back with Alex Wootton and Peter Sullivan on the wings.

“It’s always vital you pick up home wins in this competition and Saturday will be no different. We’re coming up against a very strong Glasgow outfit and our recent record against them isn’t great, but our aim in these opening two weeks is two victories and I firmly believe we can achieve that and start the season on a high,” said Connacht head coach Andy Friend.

CONNACHT: John Porch; Peter Sullivan, Tom Farrell, Bundee Aki, Alex Wootton; Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Gavin ThornburY, Quinn Roux; Jarrad Butler (C), Conor Oliver, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Jonny Murphy, Jordan Duggan, Jack Aungier, Niall Murray, Seán Masterson, Caolin Blade, Conor Fitzgerald, Sammy Arnold.