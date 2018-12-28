Big names return for Leinster and Munster derby

Pro 14: Munster v Leinster

Kick-off: 5.15pm, Saturday. Venue: Thomond Park. How to follow: The Irish Times liveblog will begin at 4.45pm. On TV: Live on Eir Sport.

Leo Cullen has recalled a number of his big guns for Leinster’s meeting with Munster at Thomond Park on Saturday while Johann van Graan has changed almost his full starting line-up from the team that lost to Ulster.

For Leinster, Jordan Larmour comes in at full back and with James Lowe coming in on the left wing, Dave Kearney moves across to the right wing from last Saturday’s bonus point win over Connacht.

Rory O’Loughlin is again selected in midfield but shifts inside with Garry Ringrose coming in at 13. There is a new pair in the half backs with Luke McGrath partnering captain Johnny Sexton.

It’s an historic evening for Clontarf man Cian Healy as the 31-year-old loosehead prop runs out for his 200th cap for Leinster. Healy made his debut in May 2007 against the Border Reivers and has since then scored 22 tries for Leinster and has represented his country 84 times and has two Lions caps.

Joining Healy in the front row will be fellow Ireland internationals James Tracy and Tadhg Furlong.In the second row James Ryan is joined by Australian international Scott Fardy.

Finally the back row comprises Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan.

For Munster there are 12 changes with CJ Stander set to captain the side while Jean Kleyn maintains his place for his 50th cap.

Mike Haley continues at full-back with wingers Andrew Conway and Keith Earls completing the back three.

Rory Scannell and Dan Goggin form the midfield partnership with Conor Murray and Joey Carbery in the half-backs.

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan start in the front row as Kleyn is joined by Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

Fineen Wycherley keeps his place in the back row with Chris Cloete and Stander completing the starting lineup.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Dan Goggin, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Fineen Wycherley, Chris Cloete, CJ Stander (C).

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Arno Botha, Alby Mathewson, Tyler Bleyendaal, Darren Sweetnam.

LEINSTER: Jordan Larmour; Dave Kearney, Garry Ringrose, Rory O’Loughlin, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (C), Luke McGrath; Cian Healy, James Tracy, Tadhg Furlong; Scott Fardy, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Bryan Byrne, Peter Dooley, Michael Bent, Ross Molony, Max Deegan, Hugh O’Sullivan, Ciarán Frawley, Noel Reid.

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU).