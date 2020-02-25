Alby Mathewson joins Ulster until the end of the season

Former Munster scrumhalf Alby Mathewson has joined Ulster until the end of the season.

The All Blacks nine left Thomond Park at the end of last year’s Rugby World Cup, having originally joined the province as injury cover in the summer of 2018.

The 34-year-old earned four New Zealand caps in 2010, and has represented the likes of the Hurricanes, Blues, Western Force and Toulon.

On the signing of Matthews, Ulster head coach Dan McFarland said: “We are delighted that a player of Alby’s quality is set to join the squad.

“His leadership skills and extensive experience will be a valuable addition to our squad - especially for our younger scrum halves as they progress in their development journeys in the months ahead.

“We look forward to giving him a warm welcome as he makes Ulster his new team.”