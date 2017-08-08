Pro 14 fixtures: Leinster handed September trip to South Africa

Ulster will take on South African side the Cheetahs on the opening Friday of the revamped Pro 14.

The Cheetahs begin life in the competition with a trip to Ravenhill on Friday September 1st, with the fixture - a 7.35 kick off - to be broadcast live on BBC NI.

Munster also start their Pro 14 campaign on Friday September 1st with the visit of Treviso to Thomond Park.

Connacht get underway a day later at home to familiar foes Glasgow (7.35 ko), while Leinster face a trip to Rodney Parade to play the Dragons (3.15ko).

In the second round of fixtures the Cheetahs complete their opening mini-tour against Munster at Thomond Park on September 9th (5.15ko), while fellow newcomers the Southern Kings take on Connacht in Galway later that evening (7.35ko).

Leinster will be the first of the provinces to travel to South Africa when they face the Southern Kings in Port Elizabeth in round three on September 16th (1.15ko Irish time).

Leo Cullen’s side round off their opening mini-tour against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Friday September 22nd (7.0 ko).

Elsewhere the first inter-pros of the season come in round six, with Ulster welcoming Connacht to Belfast on Friday October 6th (7.35ko) before Leinster face Munster at the Aviva Stadium the following day (2.0ko).

Provincial Pro 14 fixtures:

LEINSTER (home matches at RDS unless stated)



SEPTEMBER

2nd v Dragons (a); 8th v Cardiff (h); 16th v Southern Kings (a), Port Elizabeth; 22nd v Cheetahs (a), Bloemfontein; 29th v Edinburgh (h)



OCTOBER

7th v Munster (h), Aviva; 28th v Ulster (a)



NOVEMBER

3rd v Glasgow (a); 24th v Dragons (h)



DECEMBER

2nd v Treviso (a); 26th v Munster (a), Thomond Park JANUARY 1st v Connacht (h); 6th v Ulster (h)



FEBRUARY

9th-11th v Edinburgh (a); 16th-18th v Scarlets (h); 23rd-25th v Southern Kings (h)



MARCH

2nd-4th v Scarlets (a); 23rd-25th v Ospreys (a)



APRIL

6th-8th v Zebre (h); 13th-15th v Treviso (h); 27th v Connacht (a).



MUNSTER (home matches at Thomond Park unless stated)



SEPTEMBER

1st v Treviso (h), Cork; 9th v Cheetahs (h), 16th v Ospreys (a); 22nd v Glasgow (a); 30th v Cardiff (h)



OCTOBER

7th v Leinster (a), Aviva; 27th v Connacht (a)

NOVEMBER

3rd v Dragons (h), Cork; 26th v Zebre (a)

DECEMBER

2nd v Ospreys (h), Cork; 26th v Leinster (h)

JANUARY

1st: v Ulster (a); 6th v Connacht (h)

FEBRUARY

9th-11th v Zebre (h), TBA; 16th-18th v Cardiff (a); 23rd-25th v Glasgow (h), TBA

MARCH

2nd-4th v Edinburgh (a); 23rd-25th v Scarlets (h), TBA

APRIL

6th-8th v Southern Kings (a), Port Elizabeth; 13th-15th v Cheetahs (a), Bloemfontein; 27th-29th v Ulster (h), TBA.

ULSTER

SEPTEMBER

1st v Cheetahs (h); 9th v Treviso (a); 15th v Scarlets (h); 22nd v Dragons (h); 30th v Zebre (a)



OCTOBER

6th v Connacht (h); 28th v Leinster (h)



NOVEMBER

4th v Southern Kings (a), Port Elizabeth; 24th v Treviso (h)

DECEMBER

1st v Dragons (a); 23rd v Connacht (a)

JANUARY

1st v Munster (h), 6th v Leinster (a)

FEBRUARY

9th-11th v Southern Kings (h); 16th-18th v Edinburgh (h); 23rd-25th v Scarlets (a)

MARCH

2nd-4th v Glasgow (h); 23rd-25th v Cardiff (a)

APRIL

6th-8th v Edinburgh (a); 13th-15th v Ospreys (h); 27th-29th v Munster (a), TBA

CONNACHT

SEPTEMBER

2nd v Glasgow (h); 9th v Southern Kings (h); 15th v Dragons (a); 23rd v Cardiff (h); 29th v Scarlets (a)

OCTOBER

6th v Ulster (a); 27th v Munster (h)

NOVEMBER

4th v Cheetahs (h); 24th v Cardiff (a)

DECEMBER

2nd v Zebre (a); 23rd v Ulster (h)

JANUARY

1st v Leinster (a); 6th v Munster (a), Thomond Park

FEBRUARY

9th-11th v Ospreys (h); 16th-18th v Zebre (h); 23rd-25th v Treviso (a)

MARCH

2nd-4th v Cheetahs (a), Bloemfontein; 23rd-25th v Edinburgh (h)



APRIL

6th-8th v Ospreys (a); 13th-15th v Glasgow (a); 27th-29th v Leinster (h)