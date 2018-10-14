Patrick Boomer finishes fifth at the World Coastal Rowing Championships

Ireland’s Patrick Boomer finished a close-up fifth in his A Final at the World Coastal Rowing Championships in Canada. The Methody sculler, representing Loughros Point in Donegal, came in just 53.1 seconds behind the winner, Eduardo Linares Ruiz of Peru.

After almost a half an hour of rowing on the beautiful bay off Sidney in Victoria, Boomer was just eight seconds off the bronze medal taken by defending champion Simone Martini of Italy.

Cork club Myross also took fifth in the men’s coxed quadruple. The crew has a strong Skibbereen component.

Back in Ireland, Shandon’s men’s crews displayed their strength at the Cork Head of the River. The men’s quadruple and eight were by far the fastest crews on the Marina on Saturday, while Ireland’s top junior, Jack Dorney, was the best single sculler. Cork Boat Club had the fastest woman in Grace Collins and their women’s eight was the fastest crew.

At rainy Islandbridge, Turlough Hughes won a competitive Dublin Sculling Ladder Time Trial. The Trinity man had just under a second to spare over Niall Beggan of Commercial –- whose picture adorned the tops of many of his clubmates. The fastest junior sculler, Ronan Brennan of Neptune, was a remarkable fourth overall. Juniors also excelled on the women’s ladder. Alison Daly of Commercial was the third fastest overall, behind the winner, Hazel O’Neill, also of Commercial. Neptune woman Claire Feerick was just .59 of a second slower than O’Neill.

--