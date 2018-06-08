Paddy Jackson has joined Perpignan on a two-year deal

French club Perpignan have confirmed that former Ulster and Ireland outhalf Paddy Jackson has signed for the club on a two-year deal.

Perpignan gained promotion to the Top14 for the 2018/19 season and their director Christian Lanta has said Jackson’s international experience will be a big addition;

“Paddy Jackson, in the tradition of the Irish 10, knows how to put his individual qualities at the service of the collective.”

The 26-year-old, along with his provincial and international teammate Stuart Olding (25), had their Ulster contracts, which were due to run until June 2019, revoked last month after a review conducted by the IRFU and Ulster following the Belfast rape trial verdict on March 28th.

Both men were acquitted of raping the same woman in June 2016 with Jackson also cleared of sexual assault. Two of their friends, who faced related charges, were also found not guilty.

Last month Olding agreed a two-year deal with French ProD2 side Brive.