October rugby calendar: Your guide to the month’s fixtures
The World Cup continues in Japan as the Pro 14 and All-Ireland League get up and running
(all times Irish)
WEDNESDAY 2nd
World Cup Pool C: France v USA (8.45am). Pool B: New Zealand v Canada (11.15am).
THURSDAY 3rd
World Cup Pool D: Georgia v Fiji (6.15am); Pool A: Ireland v Russia (11.15am).
FRIDAY 4th
Rugby World Cup Pool B: South Africa v Italy (10.45am).
Pro14: Glasgow v Scarlets (7.35); Leinster v Ospreys (7.35).
AIL Division 2A: UL Bohemian v Old Crescent (8.0).
SATURDAY 5th
Rugby World Cup – Pool D: Australia v Uruguay (6.15am); Pool C: England v Argentina (9.0am); Pool A: Japan v Samoa (11.30am).
Pro 14: Southern Kings v Munster (3.0); Cardiff v Edinburgh (5.15), Zebre v Dragons (5.0); Cheetahs v Ulster (5.15); Connacht v Benetton (7.35).
SUNDAY 6th
World Cup Pool B: New Zealand v Namibia (5.45am); Pool C: France v Tonga (8.45am).
TUESDAY 8th
World Cup Pool B: South Africa v Canada (11.15am).
WEDNESDAY 9th
World Cup Pool C: Argentina v USA (5.45am); Pool A: Scotland v Russia (8.15am); Pool D: Wales v Fiji (10.45am).
FRIDAY 11th
World Cup Pool D: Australia v Georgia (11.15am).
Pro14: Cheetahs v Munster (5.15); Dragons v Connacht (7.35); Leinster v Edinburgh(7.35).
AIL Division 2B (8.0): Corinthians v Galwegians (8.0).
SATURDAY 12th
World Cup Pool B: New Zealand v Italy (5.45am); Pool C: England v France, (9.15am); Pool A: Ireland v Samoa (11.45am).
Pro 14: Scarlets v Zebre (3.0); Southern Kings v Ulster (3.0); Glasgow v Cardiff (7.35); Ospreys v Benetton (7.35)
AIL Division 1A (2.30): Clontarf v Cork Con; Garryowen v Lansdowne; Terenure v Young Munster; UCC v Ballynahinch; UCD v Dublin University.
Division 1B (2.30): Banbridge v Highfield; Malone v Shannon; Naas v Old Wesley; Old Belvedere v Navan; St Mary’s v City of Armagh.
Division 2A (2.30): Ballymena v Nenagh Ormond; Cashel v MU Barnhall; Old Crescent v Dolphin; QUB v UL Bohemian; Rainey OB v Buccaneers.
Division 2B (2.30): Blackrock v Malahide; Greystones v Ballina; Sligo v Belfast Harlequins; Wanderers v Dungannon.
Division 2C (2.30): Bruff v Enniscorthy; Midleton v Bangor; Omagh v Tullamore; Skerries v City of Derry; Sunday’s Well v Clonmel.
SUNDAY 13th
World Cup Pool B: Namibia v Canada (4.15am); Pool C: USA v Tonga (6.45am); Pool D: Wales v Uruguay (9.15am); Pool A: Japan v Scotland (11.45am).
FRIDAY 18th
AIL Division 1A: Clontarf v Terenure, 8.0.
SATURDAY 19th
World Cup Quarter-finals – QF1: Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D (8.15am); QF2: Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A (11.15am).
AIL Division 1A (2.30): Ballynahinch v UCD; Cork Con v Lansdowne; Dublin University v Garryowen; Young Munster v UCC.
Division 1B (2.30): City of Armagh v Old Belvedere; Highfield v Naas; Malone v Banbridge; Old Wesley v St Mary’s; Shannon v Navan.
Division 2A (2.30): Buccaneers v Ballymena; Cashel v Old Crescent; Dolphin v QUB; MU Barnhall v Nenagh Ormond; UL Bohemian v Rainer OB.
Division 2B (2.30): Ballina v Blackrock; Belfast Harlequins v Corinthians; Dungannon v Malahide; Galwegians v Greystones; Wanderers v Sligo.
Division 2C (2.30): Bangor v Clonmel; City of Derry v Omagh; Enniscorthy v Skerries; Midleton v Bruff; Tullamore v Sunday’s Well.
SUNDAY 20th
World Cup Quarter-finals – QF3: Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C (8.15am); QF4: Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B (11.15am).
FRIDAY 25th
Pro 14: Munster v Ospreys (7.35); Ulster v Cardiff (7.35)
SATURDAY 26th
World Cup semi-final: Winner Pool C/Runner-up Pool D v Winner Pool B/Runner-up Pool A (9am).
Pro 14: Dragons v Glasgow (3.0); Benetton v Southern Kings (3.0); Connacht v Cheetahs (5.15); Zebre v Leinster (5.15); Edinburgh v Scarlets (7.35).
SUNDAY 27th
World Cup Semi-final: Winner Pool D/Runner-up Pool C v Winner Pool A/Runner-up Pool B (9am).