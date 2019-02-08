O’Brien a doubt for Scotland game as Toner ruled out for two months

London Irish bound flanker Seán O’Brien is a doubt for Ireland’s Six Nations game against Scotland on Saturday.

O’Brien missed the Captain’s Run at Murrayfield on Friday afternoon, appearing in tracksuit and trainers, with the Ireland management describing the 31-year-old’s condition as being “managed.”

Should O’Brien be unfit come Saturday’s 2.15pm kick-off, Josh van der Flier will return to the seven jersey with Rhys Ruddock promoted to the bench.

It was also confirmed that O’Brien will join Declan Kidney at London Irish after the World Cup in Japan. O’Brien has agreed a €400,000 per season deal.

It currently appears that the two-tour Lions flanker will avoid the fate suffered by Simon Zebo, who was immediately discarded by Ireland coach Joe Schmidt when news of his departure to Racing 92 broke early last season. Like Paul O’Connell signing for Toulon in 2015, O’Brien remains too important to be cut loose before the World Cup.

“That’s Seánie’s business and it’d be wrong of me to comment on someone’s personal situation,” said Ireland captain Rory Best. “From a player’s perspective, you know and you trust them to weigh up the situation and do what’s best for them and their families.”

Meanwhile, the IRFU confirmed that Devin Toner underwent ankle surgery and will be out for two months, which rules him out of the rest of the Six Nations and Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter-final against Ulster on March 30th.

“Look, it’s massive,” said Best. “Dev’s been a big part of what we’ve created here in the last while. He’s a great player. I would say over the last 18 months, two years he’s probably played some of the best rugby of his career.

“So, to lose a player like that and the intellectual property he brings around the lineout, as well as the calmness he has, it’s just great to have around the team environment.

“He’ll be a loss, as any great player is, but when these things happen it gives an opportunity to somebody else.

“Quinn Roux was great when he came on [against England], he showed a lot of physicality. He’s been playing very well for Connacht. This is a massive opportunity for him and for James Ryan to step up and lead in that secondrow.

“I suppose it’s better happening now and we’ll see just exactly how much depth we’ll have. We saw at the last World Cup what a couple of injuries can do.”