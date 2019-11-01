November rugby calendar: Your guide to the month’s fixtures
The World Cup wraps up in Japan while the European Champions Cup gets underway
Saracens celebrate their Champions Cup final victory over Leinster at St James’ Park in Newcastle back in May. Photograph: Andrew Fosker/Inpho
(all times Irish)
FRIDAY 1st
World Cup Bronze Final: New Zealand v Wales, Tokyo stadium, 9.0am.
Pro 14: Glasgow v Southern Kings, Scotstoun (7.35); Leinster v Dragons, RDS (7.35); Ulster v Zebre, Kingspan (7.35)
SATURDAY 2nd
World Cup Final: England v South Africa, Yokohama International stadium, 9.0am.
Pro14: Scarlets v Cheetahs, Parc y Scarlets (3.0); Ospreys v Connacht, Liberty stadium (5.15); Benetton v Edinburgh, Communale di Monigo (5.15); Cardiff v Munster, Arms Park (7.35)
AIL Division 1A (2.30): Garryowen v Ballynahinch; Lansdowne v Dublin University; Terenure v Cork Con; UCC v Clontarf; UCD v Young Munster.
Division 1B (2.30): Naas v Malone; Navan v City of Armagh; Old Belvedere v Old Wesley; St Mary’s v Highfield; Banbridge v Shannon (4.0).
Division 2A (2.30): Ballymena v UL Bohemian; Nenagh Ormond v Buccaneers; Old Crescent v MU Barnhall; QUB v Cashel; Rainey OB v Dolphin.
Division 2B (2.30): Blackrock v Galwegians; Corinthians v Wanderers; Greystones v Belfast Harlequins; Malahide v Ballina; Sligo v Dungannon.
Division 2C (2.30): Bruff v Bangor; Clonmel v Tullamore; Omagh v Enniscorthy; Skerries v Midleton; Sunday’s Well v City of Derry.
FRIDAY 8th
Pro14: Connacht v Leinster, Sportsground (7.35); Edinburgh v Dragons, Murrayfield (7.35)
AIL Division 1A (8.0): Young Munster v Garryowen.
Division 2A (8.0): UL Bohemian v Nenagh Ormond.
Division 2B (8.0): Wanderers v Greystones.
SATURDAY 9th
Pro 14: Ospreys v Kings, Liberty stadium (3.0); Zebre v Glasgow, Stadio Lanfranchi (3.0); Cardiff v Cheetahs, Arms Park (5.15); Munster v Ulster, Thomond Park (5.15); Scarlets v Benetton, Parc y Scarlets (7.35)
AIL Division 1A (2.30): Ballynahinch v Lansdowne; Clontarf v UCD; Cork Con v Dublin University; Terenure v UCC.
Division 1B (2.30): Shannon v City of Armagh (1.30); Banbridge v Naas; Highfield v Old Belvedere; Malone v St Mary’s; Old Wesley v Navan (4.0).
Division 2A (2.30): Old Crescent v QUB (2.0); Cashel v Rainey OB; Dolphin v Ballymena; MU Barnhall v Buccaneers.
Division 2B (2.30): Belfast Harlequins v Blackrock; Dungannon v Ballina; Galwegians v Malahide; Sligo v Corinthians.
Division 2C (2.30): Bangor v Tullamore; Bruff v Skerries; City of Derry v Clonmel; Enniscorthy v Sunday’s Well; Midleton v Omagh.
SUNDAY 10th
Women’s International: Ireland v Wales, Belfield Bowl (1.0)
FRIDAY 15th
Champions Cup: Gloucester v Toulouse, Kingsholm (7.45)
AIL Division 1A (8.0): UCC v Cork Con.
Division 2C (8.0): Sunday’s Well v Midleton.
SATURDAY 16th
Champions Cup: Bath v Ulster, The Rec (1.0); Glasgow Warriors v Sale Sharks, Scotstoun (1.0); Leinster v Benetton, The RDS (3.15); La Rochelle v Exeter Chiefs, Stade Marcel Deflandre (3.15); Clermont Auvergne v Harlequins, Stade Marcel-Michelin (5.30); Ospreys v Munster, Liberty Stadium (5.30).
AIL Division 1A (2.30): Dublin University v Ballynahinch; Garryowen v Clontarf; Lansdowne v Young Munster; UCD v Terenure.
Division 1B (2.30): City of Armagh v Old Wesley; Naas v Shannon; Navan v Highfield; Old Belvedere v Malone; St Mary’s v Banbridge.
Division 2A (2.30): Ballymena v Cashel; Buccaneers v UL Bohemian; Nenagh Ormond v Dolphin; QUB v MU Barnhall; Rainey OB v Old Crescent.
Division 2B (2.30): Blackrock v Wanderers; Corinthians v Dungannon; Galwegians v Ballina; Greystones v Sligo; Malahide v Belfast Harlequins.
Division 2C (2.30): Clonmel v Enniscorthy; Omagh v Bruff; Skerries v Bangor; Tullamore v City of Derry.
SUNDAY 17th
Champions Cup: Connacht v Montpellier, The Sportsground (1.0); Northampton Saints v Lyon, Franklin’s Gardens (1.0) ; Racing 92 v Saracens, Paris La Defense Arena (3.15).
FRIDAY 22nd
Champions Cup: Ulster v Clermont Auvergne, Kingspan stadium (7.45).
SATURDAY 23rd
Champions Cup: Benetton v Northampton, Stadio Comunale di Monigo (1.0); Saracens v Ospreys, Allianz Park (1.0); Toulouse v Connacht, Stade Ernest Wallon (1.0); Exeter Chiefs v Glasgow Warriors, Sandy Park (3.15); Lyon v Leinster, Stade de Gerland (3.15); Harlequins v Bath, Twickenham Stoop (5.30); Munster v Racing 92, Thomond Park (5.30).
SUNDAY 24th
Champions Cup: Sale Sharks v La Rochelle, AJ Bell Stadium (1.0); Montpellier v Gloucester, GGL Stadium (3.15).
FRIDAY 29th
Pro 14: Munster v Edinburgh, Musgrave Park (7.35); Ulster v Scarlets, Kingspan (7.35)
AIL Division 1A (8.0): Clontarf v Lansdowne.
Division 1B (8.0): Naas v St Mary’s.
Division 2A (8.0): Cashel v Nenagh Ormond.
SATURDAY 30th
Pro14: Benetton v Cardiff, Stadio Monigo (3.0); Connacht v Kings, Sportsground (5.15); Dragons v Zebre, Rodney Parade (5.15); Ospreys v Cheetahs, Liberty stadium (6.35); Glasgow v Leinster, Scotstoun (7.35).
AIL Division 1A (2.30): Cork Con v Ballynahinch; Terenure v Garryowen; UCC v UCD; Young Munster v Dublin University.
Division 1B (2.30): Banbridge v Old Belvedere; Highfield v City of Armagh; Malone v Navan; Shannon v Old Wesley.
Division 2A (2.30): Dolphin v Buccaneers; MU Barnhall v UL Bohemian; Old Crescent v Ballymena; QUB v Rainey OB.
Division 2B (2.30): Belfast Harlequins v Ballina; Dungannon v Galwegians; Corinthians v Greystones; Sligo v Blackrock; Wanderers v Malahide.
Division 2C (2.30): Bangor v City of Derry; Bruff v Sunday’s Well; Enniscorthy v Tullamore; Midleton v Clonmel; Skerries v Omagh.