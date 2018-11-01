November rugby calendar: Your guide to fixtures this month

The November rugby scene is dominated by the autumn internationals with Joe Schmidt’s Ireland playing four matches starting this weekend with a trip to Chicago where they’ll take on Italy.

As a game it doesn’t have the same allure as two years ago when the national team recorded a first ever victory over New Zealand at senior men’s level, a memorable occasion, notably for the manner in which the Irish side honoured the late Anthony Foley in facing the Haka in a figure of eight formation.

The All Blacks will be back in Dublin on Saturday, November 17th in a game that pits the number one team in the world against their closest pursuers in the world rankings.

Following on from this weekend’s clash with Italy, Ireland will host Argentina at the Aviva stadium on Saturday week, a year after they last squared off against each other in a game Ireland won 28-19. The Pumas though have the most important bragging rights in recent times with their quarter-final win in the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

New Zealand will be at Twickenham the week prior to their game against Ireland and there’ll be huge interest in that match as Eddie Jones tries to lift an England team that finished fifth in the Six Nations and lost a summer Test series in South Africa.

Ireland complete their November programme with a game against the USA, a match in which Schmidt is likely to give fringe players a chance as it offers a final opportunity to test squad depth ahead of the Six Nations.

The New Zealander is also due to confirm at the conclusion of the four Tests whether he is willing to extend his Ireland contract past its current finishing point; after Ireland’s final match in the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

The Ireland women’s XV are also in action, playing two Tests in November.

Adam Griggs’s side host the United States at Donnybrook on Sunday 18th before heading to London to take on England at Twickenham on Saturday 24th, the game taking place after the England v Australia men’s Test match.

FRIDAY 2nd

Pro 14: Edinburgh v Scarlets (7.35); Ospreys v Glasgow (7.35)



AIL Division 1A (8.0): Clontarf v UCD, Terenure v Dublin University.

Division 1B: Old Belvedere v St Mary’s (8.0)

Division 2A: Cashel v Nenagh Ormond (8.0)

SATURDAY 3rd

November internationals: Japan v New Zealand, Ajinomoto Stadium, Tokyo (5.45am); Wales v Scotland, Principality stadium (2.45); England v South Africa, Twickenham (3.0); Ireland v Italy, Soldier Field, Chicago (8.0); USA v Maori All Blacks, Soldier Field, Chicago (10.15)



Pro 14: Benetton Rugby v Ulster (3.0); Connacht v Dragons (5.15)

AIL Division 1A (2.30): Cork Constitution v Garryowen; Shannon v UCC; Young Munster v Lansdowne

Division 1B (2.30): Ballymena v City of Armagh; Banbridge v Old Wesley; Buccaneers v Malone; Naas v Ballynahinch

Division 2A (2.30): Dolphin v Galwegians; Navan v UL Bohemian; Old Crescent v Highfield; QUB v Blackrock

Division 2B (2.30): Corinthians v Dungannon; Greystones v Sligo; MU Barnhall v Sunday’s Well; Rainey OB v Skerries; Wanderers v Belfast Harlequins

Division 2C (2.30): Ballina v Thomond; Bruff v Seapoint; City of Derry v Omagh; Midleton v Malahide; Tullamore v Bangor

SUNDAY 4th

Pro 14: Southern Kings v Leinster (12.45); Cardiff Blues v Zebre (2.45); Cheetahs v Munster (2.45)

FRIDAY 9th

Representative game: Uruguay v Ulster, Kingspan stadium (7.30)

AIL Division 1B: Old Wesley v Naas (8.0)

SATURDAY 10th

November internationals: Italy v Georgia, Florence (2.0); Scotland v Fiji, Murrayfield (2.30); England v New Zealand, Twickenham (3.0); French Barbarians v Tonga, Stade Chaban-Delmas, Bordeaux (3.0); Wales v Australia, Principality stadium (5.20); USA v Samoa, Anoeta Stadium, San Sebastian (5.30); Ireland v Argentina, Aviva stadium (6.30); France v South Africa (8.05)

AILDivision 2A (2.30): Blackrock v Cashel; Galwegians v Old Crescent; Highfield v Navan; Nenagh Ormond v Dolphin; UL Bohemian v QUB.

Division 2B (2.30): Belfast Harlequins v Greystones; Dungannon v MU Barnhall; Skerries v Corinthians; Sligo v Rainey OB; Sunday’s Well v Wanderers.

Division 2C (2.30): Bangor v Bruff; Malahide v City of Derry; Omagh v Tullamore; Seapoint v Ballina; Thomond v Midleton.

SUNDAY 11th

November internationals: Canada v Kenya, Stade Dellort, Marseille (12.0)

SATURDAY 17th

November internationals: Romania v USA, Stadionul Steaua, Bucharest, (12.0); Italy v Australia, Stadio Euganeo, Padua (2.0); Wales v Tonga, Principality Stadium (2.30); England v Japan, Twickenham (3.0); Georgia v Samoa, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi, (3.0); Canada v Germany, Stade Dellort, Marseille (3.0); Scotland v South Africa, Murrayfield (5.20); Ireland v New Zealand, Aviva stadium (7.0); France v Argentina, Lille (8.05)

SUNDAY 18th

Women’s international: Ireland v USA, Donnybroook (tbc)

FRIDAY 23rd

November international: Hong Kong v Canada, Stade Dellort, Marseille (8.0)



Pro 14: Glasgow v Cardiff Blues (7.35); Leinster v Ospreys (7.35); Scarlets v Ulster (7.35)



AIL Division 1A (8.0): Garryowen v Young Munster; Lansdowne v Terenure.

SATURDAY 24th

November internationals: Romania v Uruguay, Stadionul Steaua, Bucharest (12.0); Italy v New Zealand, Stadio Olimpico , Rome (2.0); Japan v Russia, Kingsholm stadium (2.05); Scotland v Argentina, Murrayfield (2.30); Spain v Samoa, Estadio Central Ciudad Universitaria (2.45); England v Australia, Twickenham (3.0); Georgia v Tonga, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi (3.0); Wales v South Africa, Principality stadium (5.20); Ireland v USA, Aviva stadium (6.30); France v Fiji, Stade de France (7.45 )

Women’s international: England v Ireland, Twickenham (5.40)

Pro 14: Cheetahs v Benetton Rugby (12.30)

AIL Division 1A (2.30): Dublin University v Shannon; UCC v Clontarf; UCD v Cork Constitution.

Division 1B (2.30): Ballynahinch v Banbridge; City of Armagh v Old Belvedere; Malone v Naas; Old Wesley v Ballymena; St Mary’s v Buccaneers.

SUNDAY 25th

Pro 14: Southern Kings v Connacht (1.0); Zebre v Munster (3.30); Dragons v Edinburgh (5.30)

FRIDAY 30th

Pro 14:Munster v Edinburgh, Musgrave Park (7.35); Ospreys v Zebre (7.35)

AIL Division 2A (8.0): Cashel v UL Bohemian; Old Crescent v Nenagh Ormond.