November rugby calandar: Your guide to the month’s fixtures

(all times Irish)

FRIDAY 1st

World Cup Bronze Final: New Zealand v Wales, Tokyo stadium, 9.0am.

Pro 14: Glasgow v Southern Kings, Scotstoun (7.35); Leinster v Dragons, RDS (7.35); Ulster v Zebre, Kingspan (7.35)

SATURDAY 2nd

World Cup Final: England v South Africa, Yokohama International stadium, 9.0am.

Pro14: Scarlets v Cheetahs, Parc y Scarlets (3.0); Ospreys v Connacht, Liberty stadium (5.15); Benetton v Edinburgh, Communale di Monigo (5.15); Cardiff v Munster, Arms Park (7.35)

AIL Division 1A (2.30): Garryowen v Ballynahinch; Lansdowne v Dublin University; Terenure v Cork Con; UCC v Clontarf; UCD v Young Munster.

Division 1B (2.30): Naas v Malone; Navan v City of Armagh; Old Belvedere v Old Wesley; St Mary’s v Highfield; Banbridge v Shannon (4.0).

Division 2A (2.30): Ballymena v UL Bohemian; Nenagh Ormond v Buccaneers; Old Crescent v MU Barnhall; QUB v Cashel; Rainey OB v Dolphin.

Division 2B (2.30): Blackrock v Galwegians; Corinthians v Wanderers; Greystones v Belfast Harlequins; Malahide v Ballina; Sligo v Dungannon.

Division 2C (2.30): Bruff v Bangor; Clonmel v Tullamore; Omagh v Enniscorthy; Skerries v Midleton; Sunday’s Well v City of Derry.

FRIDAY 8th

Pro14: Connacht v Leinster, Sportsground (7.35); Edinburgh v Dragons, Murrayfield (7.35)

AIL Division 1A (8.0): Young Munster v Garryowen.

Division 2A (8.0): UL Bohemian v Nenagh Ormond.

Division 2B (8.0): Wanderers v Greystones.

SATURDAY 9th

Pro 14: Ospreys v Kings, Liberty stadium (3.0); Zebre v Glasgow, Stadio Lanfranchi (3.0); Cardiff v Cheetahs, Arms Park (5.15); Munster v Ulster, Thomond Park (5.15); Scarlets v Benetton, Parc y Scarlets (7.35)

AIL Division 1A (2.30): Ballynahinch v Lansdowne; Clontarf v UCD; Cork Con v Dublin University; Terenure v UCC.

Division 1B (2.30): Shannon v City of Armagh (1.30); Banbridge v Naas; Highfield v Old Belvedere; Malone v St Mary’s; Old Wesley v Navan (4.0).

Division 2A (2.30): Old Crescent v QUB (2.0); Cashel v Rainey OB; Dolphin v Ballymena; MU Barnhall v Buccaneers.

Division 2B (2.30): Belfast Harlequins v Blackrock; Dungannon v Ballina; Galwegians v Malahide; Sligo v Corinthians.

Division 2C (2.30): Bangor v Tullamore; Bruff v Skerries; City of Derry v Clonmel; Enniscorthy v Sunday’s Well; Midleton v Omagh.

SUNDAY 10th

Women’s International: Ireland v Wales, Belfield Bowl (1.0)

FRIDAY 15th

Champions Cup: Gloucester v Toulouse, Kingsholm (7.45)



AIL Division 1A (8.0): UCC v Cork Con.

Division 2C (8.0): Sunday’s Well v Midleton.

SATURDAY 16th

Champions Cup: Bath v Ulster, The Rec (1.0); Glasgow Warriors v Sale Sharks, Scotstoun (1.0); Leinster v Benetton, The RDS (3.15); La Rochelle v Exeter Chiefs, Stade Marcel Deflandre (3.15); Clermont Auvergne v Harlequins, Stade Marcel-Michelin (5.30); Ospreys v Munster, Liberty Stadium (5.30).

AIL Division 1A (2.30): Dublin University v Ballynahinch; Garryowen v Clontarf; Lansdowne v Young Munster; UCD v Terenure.

Division 1B (2.30): City of Armagh v Old Wesley; Naas v Shannon; Navan v Highfield; Old Belvedere v Malone; St Mary’s v Banbridge.

Division 2A (2.30): Ballymena v Cashel; Buccaneers v UL Bohemian; Nenagh Ormond v Dolphin; QUB v MU Barnhall; Rainey OB v Old Crescent.

Division 2B (2.30): Blackrock v Wanderers; Corinthians v Dungannon; Galwegians v Ballina; Greystones v Sligo; Malahide v Belfast Harlequins.

Division 2C (2.30): Clonmel v Enniscorthy; Omagh v Bruff; Skerries v Bangor; Tullamore v City of Derry.

SUNDAY 17th

Champions Cup: Connacht v Montpellier, The Sportsground (1.0); Northampton Saints v Lyon, Franklin’s Gardens (1.0) ; Racing 92 v Saracens, Paris La Defense Arena (3.15).

FRIDAY 22nd

Champions Cup: Ulster v Clermont Auvergne, Kingspan stadium (7.45).

SATURDAY 23rd

Champions Cup: Benetton v Northampton, Stadio Comunale di Monigo (1.0); Saracens v Ospreys, Allianz Park (1.0); Toulouse v Connacht, Stade Ernest Wallon (1.0); Exeter Chiefs v Glasgow Warriors, Sandy Park (3.15); Lyon v Leinster, Stade de Gerland (3.15); Harlequins v Bath, Twickenham Stoop (5.30); Munster v Racing 92, Thomond Park (5.30).

SUNDAY 24th

Champions Cup: Sale Sharks v La Rochelle, AJ Bell Stadium (1.0); Montpellier v Gloucester, GGL Stadium (3.15).

FRIDAY 29th

Pro 14: Munster v Edinburgh, Musgrave Park (7.35); Ulster v Scarlets, Kingspan (7.35)

AIL Division 1A (8.0): Clontarf v Lansdowne.

Division 1B (8.0): Naas v St Mary’s.

Division 2A (8.0): Cashel v Nenagh Ormond.

SATURDAY 30th

Pro14: Benetton v Cardiff, Stadio Monigo (3.0); Connacht v Kings, Sportsground (5.15); Dragons v Zebre, Rodney Parade (5.15); Ospreys v Cheetahs, Liberty stadium (6.35); Glasgow v Leinster, Scotstoun (7.35).

AIL Division 1A (2.30): Cork Con v Ballynahinch; Terenure v Garryowen; UCC v UCD; Young Munster v Dublin University.

Division 1B (2.30): Banbridge v Old Belvedere; Highfield v City of Armagh; Malone v Navan; Shannon v Old Wesley.

Division 2A (2.30): Dolphin v Buccaneers; MU Barnhall v UL Bohemian; Old Crescent v Ballymena; QUB v Rainey OB.

Division 2B (2.30): Belfast Harlequins v Ballina; Dungannon v Galwegians; Corinthians v Greystones; Sligo v Blackrock; Wanderers v Malahide.

Division 2C (2.30): Bangor v City of Derry; Bruff v Sunday’s Well; Enniscorthy v Tullamore; Midleton v Clonmel; Skerries v Omagh.