No respite from the pressure for fully committed Van der Flier

Pressure can either suffocate or extract the best from a player.

Josh van der Flier might empathise because from the moment he broke through into the senior squad at Leinster – he made his debut against Zebre in October 2014 – he has competed with and been surrounded by high quality players. It’s an environment that has shaped him as a player.

There has been no respite from that elite competition either in his pursuit of the blue or green number seven jersey. The 26-year-old flanker was named in Ireland head coach Andy Farrell’s first squad and amongst some of the new backrow faces are provincial team-mates, Will Connors, Max Deegan and Caelan Doris. They challenge each other on a daily basis at Leinster.

It’s not a new phenomenon for van der Flier having previously fought for a space with players of the calibre of Sean O’Brien, now with London Irish, and Dan Leavy, currently injured, to highlight a couple.

He explained: “There has always been pressure. It is just the nature of the way it is, and has been in Leinster, that I know I have to play at my best every weekend and in training as well or else someone is going to take my place unfortunately.

“I don’t know what it would be like without that pressure because I haven’t experienced it. Every week I know I have to prepare as well as I can, prepare as if every game is a huge game. It’s been very good for me in terms of motivation.”

He pointed to the fact that Leavy and Jack Conan are currently out injured but namechecks Rhys Ruddock, Connors, Deegan, Doris, Scott Penny and Josh Murphy, all of whom have compiled a compelling body of work both while the World Cup was taking place in Japan and subsequently.

“They have been exceptional. Will Connors’ performance against Glasgow was unbelievable. It puts a lot of pressure on.”

Farrell’s previous incarnation as Ireland defence coach before taking over from Joe Schmidt ensured a strong working relationship with van der Flier, something that the latter appreciated because he enjoys that side of the sport.

“One thing he said, leading into the World Cup – we had a chat – was about bringing that physical edge and that energy in defence.

“Often playing seven, the first phase is where you will have the main involvement and bringing that energy would be a bonus. He would always talk about the importance of me communicating with the people outside me and the forwards inside me, that link between backs and forwards.

Similar philosophy

“There would definitely be a few more talking points around my defence than maybe some other positions because of the set piece. If you get the set piece wrong, if I am too narrow, go to the wrong person then they could end up scoring.

“In terms of being in an Irish team where he has been the defence coach he makes you really want to enjoy defending. His team talks and the way he motivates you, you get so pumped up, really enjoy the chance to defend.

“The glamorous thing is to attack, lovely passes and score tries. He has such a passion for defence that it definitely rubs off on me anyway. It is nice to have someone who I’ve worked with in the last few years.

“He will have his own ideas on how he wants to do things. He will also have learned from Joe [Schmidt] and will take some of those ideas to go with his own.”

Van der Flier acknowledged that there is a similar philosophy between Ireland and Leinster – where Stuart Lancaster takes defence and attack – in terms of broad goals.

“I find them quite similar. For both Leinster and Ireland, attacking with your defence is something that they are really strong on. [It’s about] trying to score tries and get the ball back with your defence as opposed to playing conservatively and stopping [the opposition] scoring; using it as a weapon. That is something that the two systems have in common.”

On the back of several excellent performances he’ll get some time off over the Christmas and New Year period but he won’t be quite a man of leisure.

“Since World Cup I have been flat out with the books because I have missed the first two months of college. It’s just been rugby and studying.”

He finished an exam on Monday night and with one semester and a thesis to complete a Masters in Business, won’t be slowing down; his days like his hands will be full.

Josh van der Flier was speaking at the launch of the 2019-2020 Student Enterprise Programme in Portmarnock Community School.