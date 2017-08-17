New Zealand thrash Canada and global standings

New Zealand 48 Canada 5

It was billed as a match between the number two and three ranked sides in the world but the disparity, both in terms of the quality of play and the gulf on the scoreboard, made a mockery of the global standings.

New Zealand won as they pleased in a 48-5 victory over Canada to guarantee a place in the semi-final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup and also the number one seeding irrespective of what transpires later in the day at Belfield.

Despite operating for 20-minutes of the match a player short - two Kiwis, Eloise Blackwell and Aldora Itunu received yellow cards - they romped to a comprehensive win, scoring eight tries, three of which went to their indefatigable tighthead prop Aldora Ituni, correctly identified as the player-of-the-match.

The New Zealand side can play with and without structure facilitated by the calibre of their handling skills, game management and appreciation of space on the pitch. There is a kicking game there too, predicated on the value of turning the opposition and corralling them in corners.

Physically they dominated the Canadians, outhalf Victoria Subritzky-Nafatali, conspicuous in that regard and few present will forget her rick-tickler on Canadian counterpart, Emily Belchos.

New Zealand’s line speed forced errors and they capitalised relentlessly, patient and powerful in their close in drives to complement the excellent running of fullback Selica Winiata and her wings Portia Woodman and Renee Wickliffe. Kelly Brazier controlled the game beautifully from inside centre.

To their credit the Canadians continued to put width on the ball right to the end but they rarely managed a foothold in the match, limited to sporadic moments of positivity, one of which was a try for their flanker Jacey Grusnick.