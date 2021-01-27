Nakarawa joins Ulster as Madigan and Herring extend deals

Fijian joins on one-year deal while Madigan and Herring commit to province until 2023

Glasgow Warriors’s Leone Nakarawa in action against Zebre at Scotstoun Stadium on February 14th, 2020 in Glasgow. Photograph: Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

Ulster have signed Glasgow Warriors forward Leone Nakarawa and handed new deals to Ireland internationals Ian Madigan and Rob Herring.

Fijian second or backrower Nakarawa (32) who was named European Player of the Year in 2018 while at Racing 92, has joined on a one-year deal.

Outhalf Madigan has signed a new two-year deal, while hooker Herring has also signed an extension that will keep him at the Kingspan Stadium until at least June 2023.

Head coach Dan McFarland said: “It’s an exciting time for Leone to be making the move to Ulster for the upcoming season as we look to continue to build on our ambitions as a squad.

Impressive

“Given his broad skill set and experience, as well as some impressive accolades to his name, I’m confident that he’ll be a valuable addition to the team.”

Ulster had already agreed contracts with Andrew Warwick, John Andrew, Kieran Treadwell and Nathan Doak this week, with the quartet committing themselves to the province until at least June 2023.

