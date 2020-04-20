My favourite sporting moment: Les Bleus tear up formbook to stun New Zealand

I’ve never ever come across such shocked and crestfallen players as those All Blacks

Gerry Thornley

The French team face up to New Zealand as the latter perform the Haka before the dramatic World Cup quarter-final at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

2007 Rugby World Cup quarter-final: France 20 New Zealand 18 - Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

This is tricky. To begin with, to be a fan or not to be a fan? The late great RTÉ football commentator Philip Greene never disguised his love for Shamrock Rovers, although he steadfastly maintained the apocryphal anecdote about him – “Oh f***! Rovers have scored” – was totally untrue. But he also maintained that being a fan was preferable to not being a fan. Because it showed a passion.

