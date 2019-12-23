Munster team doctor Jamie Kearns to face misconduct hearing

European Professional Club Rugby has confirmed a misconduct complaint has been brought against the Munster team doctor Jamie Kearns.

Kearns was at the centre of the incident which sparked a 30-man brawl in the Heineken Champions Cup clash against Saracens earlier this month and is now set to face a disciplinary hearing.

He reportedly abused Saracens hooker Jamie George about his weight during the English club’s 15-6 win at Allianz Park on December 14th, prompting George to react angrily and leading to a mass fight on the pitch.

Following an investigation, EPCR released the following statement: “EPCR has decided to bring a misconduct complaint against the Munster Rugby Team Doctor, Dr Jamie Kearns.

“It is alleged that Dr Kearns directed an abusive comment, or comments, at the Saracens player, Jamie George, and that the comment, or comments, may have had the potential to bring the sport of rugby union, the Heineken Champions Cup, and/or EPCR into disrepute. “In making the alleged comment, or comments, Dr Kearns breached the Disciplinary Rules of the 2019/20 EPCR Participation Agreement.”

Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond is also facing a misconduct complaint following comments he made about French referee Mathieu Raynal and his assistants after his team’s 20-22 home defeat to Exeter in the Champions Cup on December 8th.

He too will now face a disciplinary hearing for bringing the game into disrepute. “It is alleged that during his post-match media duties, Steve Diamond made comments that may have been insulting to, or disparaging of, or critical of match officials, and that these comments may have had the potential to bring the sport of rugby union, the Heineken Champions Cup, and/or EPCR, into disrepute,” the EPCR statement read. In making the alleged comments, Steve Diamond breached the Media Rules and the Disciplinary Rules of the 2019/20 EPCR Participation Agreement.”