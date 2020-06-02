Munster enter three-week off-season with goal of August restart

Province confirms departures and arrivals after completing remote training programme

Munster have confirmed that new signing Damian de Allende has completed his self-isolation in Ireland. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Munster have confirmed that new signing Damian de Allende has completed his self-isolation in Ireland. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

 

Munster have confirmed that their entire squad have embarked upon their summer off-season for the next three weeks.

This would put them in line with a return to training, and what amounts to a pre-season, on Monday, June 22nd, which would be nine weeks in advance of a resumption of the 2019-20 Pro14 season and their proposed game against Leinster behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, August 22nd.

A statement from the province has said the squad have completed their remote training programme and will be on their off-season for the next three weeks.

“Last Thursday saw the 2019/20 squad meet remotely for the final time with eight players departing the province. Sammy Arnold, Tyler Bleyendaal, Arno Botha, Seán O’Connor, Darren O’Shea, Conor Oliver, Ciaran Parker and Brian Scott all made a valuable contribution and we thank them for their time at Munster.

“Eight new players will join the senior squad when training returns. Greencore Munster Rugby Academy quartet Liam Coombes, Keynan Knox, Alex McHenry and Jack O’Sullivan all advance to the senior squad.

“World Cup winning duo Damian de Allende and RG Snyman, Matt Gallagher and Roman Salanoa are also joining Munster. For the trio travelling from overseas – de Allende, Snyman and Gallagher – current Government measures require passengers to complete a public health passenger locator form and to self-isolate for a 14-day period. De Allende has already completed his self-isolation period.

“Irish Rugby’s ‘Return to Train and Play’ proposals were submitted to Government last month. Based on this phased road map, Munster will return to action with a Guinness PRO14 Interpro derby on the weekend of August 22 behind closed doors at the Aviva Stadium.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.