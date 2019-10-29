Munster defence coach JP Ferreira extends contract

Munster defence coach JP Ferreira has extended his contract for a further two years and will remain with the province until June 2022.

Ferreira and his family made the move to Limerick in December 2017 with the South African making an immediate impact under head coach Johann van Graan.

The province held the best defensive record in the Pro14 and had the meanest defence in the Champions Cup pool stages for the past two seasons.

He initially signed a contract until June 2020, joining from the Golden Lions where he had worked since 2013. Ferreira has also previously worked alongside Van Graan with the South African national side in 2016.

The Munster coaching staff has been further boosted this week with the arrival of forwards coach Graham Rowntree, who joined the squad in the high performance centre on Monday morning.

On the squad front, there were no fresh injuries picked up in Munster’s bonus-point win over Ospreys on Friday night. Chris Cloete has recovered from an ankle injury and is back in full training.

Munster’s international contingent will return next week with Joey Carbery set to rehab an ankle injury that he was managing throughout the World Cup.