Munster confirm Stephen Larkham’s appointment to coaching staff

Former Australia outhalf has previously worked as attack coach for the Wallabies

Former Australia outhalf Stephen Larkham has joined the Munster coaching staff. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Former Australia outhalf Stephen Larkham has joined the Munster coaching staff. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

It has been confirmed that former Australian outhalf Stephen Larkham is to join Munster Rugby as senior coach ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The vastly experienced 45-year-old, who was capped over 100 times for the Wallabies, has signed with the province until June 2022, subject to obtaining a work permit, having spent the last four years working as the Australian attack coach.

“I am very excited and honoured to be joining Munster Rugby,” said Larkham.

“A big part of my decision lies in the values of the club and the importance they place on community. I have come from a very similar environment and know how effective and enjoyable that can be.

“I have had a number of conversations with Johann [van Graan] and I’m very excited to be working with him, as our views on rugby are very similar.

“I’m also looking forward to meeting and working with not only the other coaches in Graham [Rowntree] and JP [Ferreira] but also the very talented group of players that Munster have.”

Munster now has a four-man coaching team with head coach Van Graan supported by Larkham, forwards coach Rowntree and defence coach Ferreira.

It is Munster’s intention to recruit one more member onto the coaching team and that will be done as the club evaluate their needs.

“Stephen is a very successful coach who had offers from other clubs so we are delighted that he has decided to join Munster,” said Munster Rugby acting chief executive Philip Quinn.

Larkham’s coaching career began at the Brumbies in 2011 with the former Australia international elevated to the head coach role at the Super Rugby side within three years.

His success at the Brumbies led to his appointment to Wallabies attack coach on a part-time basis in 2015, a role he combined with his head coach duties at the Brumbies.

He held this role as Australia reached the Rugby World Cup final in 2015 and departed the Brumbies in 2017 to work full-time for Rugby Australia.

